INDEX™ 17 Exhibitor Preview: Suominen

HELSINKI — February 6, 2017 — Suominen, a globally leading supplier of nonwovens, will exhibit at INDEX17, a four-day nonwovens industry event, in Geneva, Switzerland, on April 4–7, 2017.

Thanks to the company’s recent investments in production technology, product development and other strategic capabilities, Suominen will showcase its broadest range of innovation ever designed for wipes, hygiene products and medical applications. We will present our latest innovations for household, workplace, as well as flushable wipes while introducing new freshness to the baby segment.

Suominen booth visitors will also have a chance to discover our approach to sustainability and how we continue to be pioneers in terms of environmental and social responsibility.

You are warmly welcomed to visit our booth #1522 to learn more about Suominen, a market-driven, global nonwovens company creating materials that make customers stand out.

Run With Suominen

We would also like to invite you to start your day with either a stimulating jog, or a brisk, refreshing walk along the beautiful Pedestrian Promenade at Lake Geneva with the Suominen team.

If you wish to join us, please meet our team at 7.00 am at Monument Brunswick on Thursday 6 April morning.

To reserve your spot on the starting post, kindly let us know by return e-mail to messages@suominencorp.com.

Posted February 6, 2017

