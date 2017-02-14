INDEX™ 17 Exhibitor Preview: Kelheim Fibres

KELHEIM, Germany — Viscose specialty fiber manufacturer Kelheim Fibres presents a mixture of new and well-established — and further enhanced — products at index17 in Geneva.

Flushability remains one of the most important topics. With their flat short cut fiber, Viloft®, Kelheim Fibres offers the first viscose fibre for rapidly disintegrating wet wipes. Nevertheless, the Bavarians do not rely on the performance of the fiber and their experience of more than 10 years in this area alone — quite the opposite in fact: together with the local wastewater authorities and renowned pump manufacturer WILO, comprehensive tests on products containing Viloft® were conducted in 2016.

“We wanted to go one step beyond the requirements of the flushabilty guidelines and we see what actually happens in practice – that is to say down in the sewage system. In contrast to traditional (spunlace) wipes, which led to clogging and blocked pumps, wipes made of Viloft® have passed the test with flying colors. Furthermore, our close cooperation with the wastewater authorities has made clear to us how much damage to the sewage systems is really caused by incorrectly disposed wet wipes. The increased maintenance costs amount to almost 200 Mio € per year in Germany alone — and, at the end of the day, these costs are paid by the consumer”, says Matthew North, Commercial Director at Kelheim Fibres.

In addition to their rapid disintegration, which eases the load on the pumps, wet wipes made of Viloft® and wood pulp are compostable: they consist of 100-percent cellulose and are fully biodegradable.

Hygienic fibers remain another important topic for the world-leading manufacturer of viscose fibers for the tampon industry. Their patented, extra absorbent specialty fiber Galaxy®, highest hygiene standards as well as a deep understanding for their customers’ needs enable long-lasting peer-to-peer partnerships. The ”External Business Partner Excellence Award 2016“,recently received from P&G, is proof of this.

Nevertheless, the innovative fiber experts step up to new challenges, too: Kelheim Fibres’ in-house R&D has developed a new fibre named Electra, which can be used in a wide range of applications for the dissipation of static charges. Currently, Kelheim is testing the possible use of this fiber in connection with sensitive electronic components.

Kelheim Fibres displays these products and more functionalized specialty fibers at booth no. 2415 at Index17 in Geneva.

Posted February 17, 2017

Source: Kelheim Fibres