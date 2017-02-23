DSM Dyneema wins significant patent case in Israel

HEERLEN, The Netherlands — February 23, 2017 — DSM Dyneema, the inventor and manufacturer of Dyneema®, the world’s strongest fiber, has prevailed after a long-lasting challenge in Israel of one of its key patents. An Israeli firm — the publicly held FMS Enterprises Migun Ltd. of Tel Aviv — had been trying to prevent the issuance of this patent through a series of opposition proceedings and appeals.

On Jan. 24th 2017 an Israeli District Court affirmed a previous decision of the Israeli Patent Office dismissing FMS’ claims. The ruling once again demonstrates the strength of DSM Dyneema’s Intellectual Property portfolio and innovations and confirms DSM Dyneema’s position as an innovator in the field of high strength fibers and ballistic resistant material solutions. The decision clears the way for grant of a patent to DSM Dyneema on highly oriented polyethylene fibers with amongst others a defined amount of solvent, and the technique for producing them. These fibers lead to improved performance of end-use applications including ropes and ballistic resistant products. This decision is in-line with the grant of corresponding patents to DSM Dyneema in other global jurisdictions, such as the US, China and Europe.

The ruling recognizes DSM Dyneema’s high quality and unique contribution to human knowledge in the field of fiber technology, and in particular the field of technologies that enable ballistic resistant life saving products.

“Innovation and patents are cornerstones of DSM Dyneema’s business strategy. DSM Dyneema has consistently and rigorously defended its Intellectual Property on many occasions, and will continue to do so. It has successfully secured this same patent in several countries, and the patent has proven its relevance for protecting both DSM’s and its customers’ businesses”, said Golnar Motahari Pour, President of DSM Dyneema.

Source: DSM Dyneema