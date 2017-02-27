Downlite Awarded Global Recycled Standard (GRS) Certification

MASON, OH — February 27, 2017 — In its ongoing commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship, Downlite, a major down and feather processor and supplier of responsibly-sourced performance fills to the outdoor, home furnishings and hospitality markets, has received the stringent Global Recycled Standard (GRS) certification, which will be offered under its new 100% recycled re/charged™ down.

GRS, owned and managed by Textile Exchange, is a holistic certification for products with recycled content. It provides brands with a tool for more accurate labeling to encourage innovation in the use of reclaimed materials, to establish more transparency in the supply chain, and to provide better information to consumers. Downlite’s third party GRS certification was awarded by Textile Exchange accredited auditor, the Institute for Ethical and Environmental Certification (ICEA).

“We are very proud to see Downlite earn its GRS certification for 100% recycled down,” said Anne Gillespie, Director of Industry Integrity at Textile Exchange. “In addition to its huge support of the RDS standards since its inception, Downlite’s continual commitment to environmental, social, and animal welfare issues are a model for other organizations.”

“Our GRS certification validates that re/charged™ down is not only 100% recycled, but also 100% post-consumer, thus eliminating tons of material going into a landfill,” said Chad Altbaier, VP Outdoor, Downlite. “This down will be processed in our Cincinnati plant where our advanced waste water recycling system was recently installed, which allows us to dramatically reduce the amount of water needed to cleanse it to our accepted level – two times governmental standards.”

According to Downlite, its GRS certified re/charged™ down, which is in significant supply, provides unprecedented performance levels for 100% recycled down due to its ability to ‘boost’ the down to a higher cluster and resulting fill power. re/charged™ down is offered in both white and gray colors and can be combined with Downlite’s performance-enhancing technologies such as its proprietary PFC-free DWR treatments and Pur-Down™ anti-microbial solution.

Downlite’s GRS certification is the most recent in a series of ongoing environmental and sustainable initiatives, which include the waste water recycling system, installation of LED lighting in its plants and office buildings, adherence to bluesign® certification and down traceability, and the development of TDS and RDS down standards.

The company’s Home Division has launched a new eco-friendly Evolution of Comfortbedding collection that features organic and recycled materials, earth-friendly components and chemistries. Downlite Home has aligned with 1% For the Planet where it will donate 1% of Evolution in Comfort product sales in the upcoming season to the organization.

“1% for the Planet is near and dear to many of our brand partners and end-use consumers” said Altbaier. “As part of our commitment to this non-profit through our home furnishings business, Downlite Outdoor will be donating 1% of the sales of our GRS certified re/charged™ down as well.”

