BlueGreen Alliance Statement On U.S. House Introduction Of The Buy American Improvement Act

WASHINGTON — February 7, 2017 — Today, U.S. Representative Dan Lipinski (IL-3), introduced the Buy American Improvement Act in the U.S. House. This bill would improve transparency and consistency in domestic content requirements for projects that use taxpayer dollars, and would expand Buy America provisions to a broader set of federal grant-making programs.

Following the introduction of the bill, the BlueGreen Alliance released the following statement from Executive Director Kim Glas: “Strong domestic content requirements — like those in the Buy American Improvement Act — are the right way to invest in and protect American workers. We know that these types of policies work, not only to grow American manufacturing and the number of quality, family-sustaining jobs in this country, but also to better use American tax dollars and improve the environmental outcomes of major infrastructure projects.

“Expanding Buy America is a win for U.S. workers, the environment, and the economy. When products are made in the U.S., we can be confidant that they are meeting environmental and labor standards. They are also historically safer, more reliable products. Additionally, strong domestic sourcing requirements help boost U.S. manufacturing and employment. We urge the House to act swiftly on this bipartisan priority.”

Posted February 7, 2017

Source: BlueGreen Alliance