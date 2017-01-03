Yarn Expo Spring 2017 Expected To Grow By 20 Percent In Scale

HONG KONG — January 3, 2017 — Yarn Expo has increased in stature in the global yarn and fibre market over recent years, and as such, is expected to feature more exhibitors at its next edition. The 2017 spring edition of Yarn Expo will be held from March 15-17 in hall 5.1 of the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), and its scale is expected to jump by 20 percent, occupying 18,000 square meters (m2) (2016: 15,000 m2), to accommodate the increase in exhibitor participation. Nearly 360 exhibitors (2016: 309) will bring together some of the world’s highest quality yarn and fiber products, such as natural and blended yarns including cotton, wool, flax/regenerated flax, silk, and man-made fibers and yarns, as well as specialty products including elastic, and fancy and blended yarns.

Fair’s diverse buyer profile attracts strong international exhibitor participation

In 2016, Yarn Expo Spring attracted 20,527 buyers from 77 countries and regions, creating an unrivalled platform for exhibitors to reach all kinds of buyers from around the world. To take advantage of this diverse buyer profile, a number of international suppliers have already confirmed their participation this year. “Yarn Expo engages a broad range of buyers, and it’s an ideal stage for us to introduce the company and products to our target buyers as well as to establish solid business relationships with them,” said Peter Dong, senior manager of Birla Jingwei Fibres Co Ltd (Aditya Birla Group). After the rewarding results in the last autumn fair, Birla Planet will return to present a series of Birla Spunshades, Birla Micro-Viscose and Birla Micro Modal products.

Furthermore, the Cotton Textile Export Promotion Council (TEXPROCIL) will once again organise the India Pavilion to feature India’s top cotton yarn and fibre suppliers. Ravindranathan Narayanasamy, Director of TEXPROCIL also shared his appreciation of the fair. He said: “Yarn Expo is an important meeting point for Indian suppliers and importers from all over the world. The fair is helping Indian suppliers meet with new customers from different parts of Mainland China and outside too such as Korea, Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Europe, the US and elsewhere.” Besides the India Pavilion, the returning Pakistan Zone as well as exhibitors from Uzbekistan and Vietnam will also showcase competitive cotton yarns, elastic yarns and eco products to diversify the sourcing options for buyers.

Meanwhile, a wide range of high quality synthetic, knitting and metallic yarns will be brought by exhibitors from Indonesia, Korea, Singapore, Slovakia and Thailand to cater to the rapidly growing demand for these products in the global market.

Fancy Yarn Zone returns with impressive increase in exhibitor number

After the debut edition last spring, the Fancy Yarn Zone has quickly become one of the most popular product areas in Yarn Expo. Due to the rapidly growing use of fancy yarns, this zone’s exhibitor number is expected to double this year, hosting around 40 companies showcasing their latest collections of creative fancy yarns. Alongside the Fancy Yarn Zone are four returning display zones — Colourful Chemical Fibre Zone, Natural Cotton Zone, Quality Wool Zone and Green Linen Zone — where over 210 domestic exhibitors will exhibit a wide range of innovative fibres and yarns, such as nylon, viscose filament and renewable, recycled fibres and many more.

Last but not least, a trend area and a series of seminars will also take place during the three day fair to equip the industry with inspirational trend directions and the most up-to-date market information.

Together with Yarn Expo Spring 2017, four other textile trade fairs are held concurrently from March 15-17 in the same venue: Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics – Spring Edition, Intertextile Shanghai Home Textiles – Spring Edition, PH Value and the China International Fashion Fair (CHIC).

The fair is organised by Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd; The Sub-Council of Textile Industry, CCPIT; China Cotton Textile Association; China Wool Textile Association; China Chemical Fiber Association; China Bast & Leaf Fibres Textiles Association; and China Textile Information Centre.

Source: Messe Frankfurt (HK)