Texprocess Innovation Award 2017: Messe Frankfurt To Honor Innovations In The Apparel And Textile Industry

FRANKFURT, Germany — January 16, 2017 — Messe Frankfurt will award the Texprocess Innovation Award for outstanding new developments and advances for the fourth time on the occasion of Texprocess, Leading International Trade Fair for Processing Textile and Flexible Materials May 9-12, 2017. Entries are now possible and will be accepted at www.texprocess-award.com until the deadline — February 20, 2017.

The competition is open to exhibitors of Texprocess 2017, as well as all non-participating companies, institutes, universities, universities of applied sciences and individuals. Conditions: the developments submitted should not have been available on the market for more than two years or be on the threshold of being launched. Additionally, they may not have been selected for any other award.

The winners of the Texprocess Innovation Award 2015 will be chosen by an independent, international jury, which will judge the entries on the basis of the following criteria:

Level of innovation;

Quality of design;

Choice of materials;

Technical quality;

Economic quality (cost minimisation, time and process optimisation, quality improvement);

Ecological quality (climate protection, energy efficiency, sustainability);

Overall concept.

The winners will be presented with their award during the Texprocess opening ceremony in ‘Saal Europa’ (Hall 4.0) on 9 May 2017. At the same time, all award-winning products will be on show at a special exhibition in Hall 4.0.

Concurrently, the 14th Techtextil Innovation Award will be presented at Techtextil, International Trade Fair for Technical Textiles and Nonwovens.

Further information can be found on the internet at: http://m-es.se/Pq79

Posted January 16, 2017

Source: Messe Frankfurt