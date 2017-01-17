SPGPrints Promotes Digital Textile Printing At Colombiatex 2017

BOXMEER, Netherlands — January 17, 2017 — SPGPrints will present the quality, productivity and cost-reducing capabilities of its comprehensive ink-jet printing solutions for textiles at Colombiatex de las Américas 2017, January 24-26 in booth 868, at the Plaza Mayor Medellín Convenciones y Exposiciones, Medellín, Colombia. The company also will highlight its rotary screen technologies including digital imaging systems and nickel screens at the exhibition.

SPGPrints’ digital textile offering covers every step in the workflow. This includes printing systems, inks and a global support network, providing technical support and consultancy.

SPGPrints’ PIKE® single-pass printer and JAVELIN® scanning printer set the standard for digital textile printing, and can be used with a variety of inks and dryer configurations to suit individual businesses. The Pike is a full-production machine that is already economically attractive at three to four million metres per year, with a potential capacity of more than 10 million meters per year. The Javelin, which received its first Latin American showing at Febratex 2016, has a potential productivity of up to two million metres per year, and is designed for companies that might be taking their first step into digital, or that wish to add to an existing digital capability. Besides the standard width of 1.85m, Javelin is also available in a 3.2m printing width to cater for the home furnishing market.

Both printers use SPGPrints’ Archer® technology, a universal inkjet platform designed to evolve with the developing print head technology. This means that an investment in Pike of Javelin will last for years, and can be retrofitted with newer print heads once available. Currently, both Pike and Javelin are equipped with Fujifilm Dimatix Samba print heads to produce sharp lines, precise geometrics, smooth gradations and solid blotches, by firing variable drops (2pL to 10pL) to achieve the perfect image. Print heads are 4mm from the substrate so risk of damage to them is eliminated. Additionally, a wide range of fabrics may be printed.

Understanding the economics of digital printing is an important part of the readiness of a company to move into digital, but those companies that have understood it, are already taking leadership positions.

“A proof of this is that amid the economic and political challenges in Latin America, the digital textile market continues to grow — and at a fast pace” said Jorgen Lindahl, senior areas sales manager (digital textiles) at SPGPrints. “As printers have been increasingly adopting digital technology as they and their customers, especially in the fast-fashion sector, realised the enormous potential for supply-chain cost reductions, and lower risk.”

“With digital, you are not printing garments to sell, but ones that have already been sold,” Lindahl continues. “Printing on-demand also means that companies can carry less stock, warehousing costs are dramatically cut, and there are much faster times-to market. All these things reduce risk – which makes working with a printer with digital capabilities more attractive. While these benefits are ideal for fast-fashion houses, similar benefits are enjoyed at the higher end of the market with easier and more affordable production of shorter runs and limited editions.”

Specially formulated digital inks with superior density and color gamut

SPGPrints develops and manufactures its own inks at its ink plant in Boxmeer, the Netherlands. Offering the widest color gamut, and superior density, the digital inks range continues to expand in response to market demands, and are specially formulated for consistency, runnability, reliability and trouble-free use.

SPGPrints’ Pike and Javelin inks are designed for the unique conditions of these printers. In addition, the company offers a full range of NEBULA® inks, specially formulated for any printing equipment using Kyocera print heads.

The SPGPrints Nebula Sublimation ink set combines bright, sparkling colours with the deepest black available in the market. These inks are idea for printing with polyesters. The sublimation inks add to the Nebula range that includes Nebula Direct Disperse inks, Nebula Reactive HD inks, and the new Nebula Acid HD inks. Nebula Acid HD inks meet all industry standards for color and water-fastness, and the specifications for all major swimwear manufacturers.

Screen solutions for improved performance

SPGPrints continues to develop solutions for screen printers to enable them to streamline their workflows while printing textiles of unparalleled quality.

In the pre-printing stage, SPGPrints’ digital laser technologies for imaging screens have proven to deliver advances in resolution and image sharpness, repeatable results, faster production and reduced operational costs.

Direct laser engraving is a single-step, dry process that eliminates costly consumables such as film, ink or chemicals, and time-consuming processes like exposing and washing. With minimal process steps, the chance of human error is greatly reduced.

For wet-process screen imaging workflows, SPGPrints offers laser exposing systems. These use exclusive multi-beam diode technology, which combines long lifetime, high productivity and resolutions of up to 2540dpi. The entire workflow remains the same as other exposure technologies such as film or ink-masking.

SPGPrints’ electroformed seamless nickel screens are renowned for their strength, durability, stability at high print speeds, and the potential for high mesh-counts. Manufactured in Brazil, fast deliveries are assured.

SPGPrints NovaScreen® screens offer the optimum in print quality and productivity for printing all kinds of fabrics, ranging from cotton, polyester and viscose, to silk, rayon and heavy materials like car upholstery. The high mesh count with streamlined bridges between specially shaped holes maximizes paste transfer. The most recent addition to the NovaScreen program, Mesh 245, features an exceptionally high mesh count, allowing exceptionally smooth tonal degradations, fine linework and smaller dots, thereby widening the scope for creativity in geometric pattern and shirting design.

“SPGPrints has long supported the Latin American market through SPGPrints Brazil, its sales and support facility in Piracicaba,” Lindahl concluded. “Whether for digital printers, inks or screen solutions, we see this as a key market for us, and look forward to working with companies and brands here to introduce our latest technologies and continue the tradition of quality and innovation that we have found in Latin America.”

Posted January 17, 2017

Source: SPGPrints