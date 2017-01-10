SENFA Decoprint Simplifies Textile Printing

ALSACE, France — January 10, 2017 — SENFA, the France-based Technical Textiles division of the Chargeurs Group, is helping graphics businesses diversify into textiles without having to immediately invest in new equipment. With its range of Decoprint textile solutions for sign and display applications, SENFA enables print businesses to use their existing UV, latex, and even solvent, printers to create textile graphics.

The textile revolution has begun, but the up-front investment in textile-specific hardware is not always an option for those print businesses that have already recently invested in ultraviolet (UV) or latex technology. The good news is that SENFA enables those companies to try out the market without such initial investment.

“We have recently come across plenty of printing companies who are interested in the textiles arena, but feel that they don’t have the knowledge or experience to enter this market,” explains Blaise Humphries, the SENFA-Decoprint business unit manager. “We explain to them that it’s a lot easier than they think.

“Initially, they don’t need to invest in new dedicated textile printing machines. They can print onto practically the whole Decoprint range with their existing UV, latex or even solvent printers. Whilst it’s true that there is a learning curve involved — in as much as finishing involves sewing rather than welding and laminating — the initial investment is minimal and with the development of Silicon Edge Graphics (SEG), sewing and stitching has become much more accessible.”

Many of the businesses that SENFA supplies enter the textiles market with their existing hardware and then invest in dedicated sublimation machines as experience and confidence grows.

“It is no accident that textiles will be the next big thing,” continues Humphries. “Textiles are PVC-free and are therefore much less damaging for the environment than vinyls or banners. They are much lighter, so cheaper to transport, and easier to install. Perhaps, most importantly, they simply look better than prints on plastic!”

Posted January 10, 2017

Source: SENFA