Milliken Launches First-Of-Its-Kind Eco-Based Performance Fabric Available In Natural Or Recycled Fiber

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — January 31, 2017 — Milliken & Company recently launched Breathe by Milliken™, a new and unique collection of eco-elegant performance upholstery fabrics that are durable, repel everyday stains and clean easily without compromising the fabric’s look or soft feel. The industry’s first fluorine-free performance fabrics available in both natural and man-made fibers, Breathe fabrics are a sustainable option, designed and responsibly manufactured using natural or recycled fibers made from plastic bottles and a remarkable plant-based water repellent.

Milliken created Breathe textiles with discerning consumers in mind to address the growing need for more environmentally-friendly, effective and high-quality performance home upholstery fabrics.

Breathe by Milliken fabrics have been extensively tested by certified third parties and meet or exceed industry standards including flammability, water repellency, soil release, spot cleaning, colorfastness, abrasion resistance and pilling. Breathe fabrics meet these standards without adding fluorine, formaldehyde, fire retardants or other chemicals of concern. Unlike common spray-on stain resistance treatments, Breathe fabrics are engineered textiles, providing lasting protection and peace of mind.

All Breathe by Milliken™ fabrics have also achieved GREENGUARD® GOLD certification, which gives assurance that products designed for use in indoor spaces meet strict chemical emissions limits, contributing to the creation of healthier interiors.

“Today’s consumers are better informed and more concerned about product content than ever before – who makes it, what it is made of and how it is made,” said David Smith, vice president, Engineered Performance Products, Milliken & Company. “Every aspect of this product was designed to address this concern. Consumers can breathe easy knowing their beautiful furniture is protected from stains and wear in a much more sustainable way.”

Breathe by Milliken fabrics are sold directly to furniture manufacturers and retailers who specify fabric and will be available at select national retailers beginning in Spring 2017.

Posted January 31, 2017

Source: Milliken