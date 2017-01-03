Heimtextil 2017: Durst Unveils Digital Home Textiles Portfolio with Pigment Application by Probo

BRIXEN, Italy — December 23, 2016 — Durst, a manufacturer of advanced digital production technologies, is unveiling its extensive Alpha Series portfolio with multi-pass inkjet printing systems for the digital production of home textiles and fashion at Heimtextil 2017 in Hall 6 at Stand C16. Depending on what they are used for, Alpha printing systems offer printing widths from 190 to 330 cm and can be configured with up to 8 colors and 64 Alpha-S printheads. With a native resolution of 600 dpi and printing speeds of up to 620 lm/h, they boast 24/7 industrial-scale production capacities, and can be used directly and with tremendous flexibility. The various samples and applications produced by Probo and on display at the trade fair stand will show visitors exactly what these systems can do. In February 2016, the Dutch web-to-print supplier installed a high-performance Alpha 330 inkjet printing in its machine park in Dokkum in order to be able to offer home textiles and accessories alongside its existing soft signage portfolio. The great thing is that clients are able to order their printed items – from yard goods to large volumes – directly in the Probo online website. Orders received by 4:30 p.m. can even be shipped the next day.

This efficiency is due not just to the performance of the Alpha Series and digital workflow, but also to the Greentex pigment ink developed by Durst that require no pre- or post-treatment when used with standard materials such as cotton or polyester. This makes the production processes much shorter and considerably more cost-effective regardless of the size of the print run.

The Durst Textile Printing team at the trade fair stand will provide information about these and other options for the Alpha Series such as intelligent feeder systems that adapt automatically to the various textile materials and roll circumferences, and will also be on hand to arrange individual appointments.

Posted January 3, 2017

Source: Durst Textile Printing