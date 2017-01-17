AmeriPride Services Donates $160,000 To Greater Twin Cities United Way

MINNEAPOLIS — January 17, 2017 — AmeriPride Services today announced a donation of more than $160,000 to the Greater Twin Cities United Way. Through its annual golf tournament and other vendor, employee and corporate donations, it has increased its annual local donation to the United Way by 185 percent over the past five years.

“Our dedication to the communities where we live and work is steadfast,” said Bill Evans, President and CEO at AmeriPride. “And our steady, year-over-year improvement is a testament to our company leadership, our employees, and the company values that we all live by every day. Giving back to the community and striving to be people you can count on is a part of our DNA.”

This year’s campaign included a golf tournament at Rush Creek Golf Club in Maple Grove and other fundraising activities, volunteering and payroll deduction program. In addition to employee involvement and a corporate donation, many of AmeriPride’s vendors and strategic partners also support the events through prize and monetary donations and participation in the tournament.

This campaign was a part of the company’s annual ‘Day of Service’ in which employees from across North America volunteered or donated money, goods and services to local organizations. In the first two years of this program, more than 1,800 employees contributed more than 10,000 hours of volunteer work and approximately $1.2M in monetary and product donations.

More details on these efforts can be found in the company’s Corporate Responsibility Report, which outlines key programs and initiatives AmeriPride is implementing across the company.

Posted January 17, 2017

Source: AmeriPride Services