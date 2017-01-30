AmeriPride Earns EPA’s ENERGY STAR® Certification For Superior Energy Efficiency

MINNEAPOLIS — January 30, 2017 — AmeriPride’s Minnetonka headquarters at 10801 Wayzata Blvd and its Minneapolis office at 650 Industrial Drive have both earned ENERGY STAR certification from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The certification signifies that the building performs in the top 25 percent of similar facilities nationwide for energy efficiency and meets strict energy efficiency performance levels set by the EPA.

“We’re pleased to receive this recognition for the energy saving measures we have taken at our local offices,” said Bill Evans, President and CEO at AmeriPride. “From our corporate headquarters to our many plants and facilities across North America, we are committed to clean operations while striving to reduce our impact on the environment.”

Commercial buildings that earn ENERGY STAR certification use an average of 35 percent less energy than typical buildings and also release 35 percent less carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. AmeriPride improved its energy performance by making cost-effective improvements to its office buildings, such as adding LED lighting, building a hot isle containment system around its data center servers, installing high efficiency VFD monitors to operate its HVAC systems and utilizing automatic shut off systems for computers and lighting.

This local effort is part of a larger, company-wide sustainability program. Some of the additional initiatives the company has been implementing across North America include: heat reclamation systems, solar power, mat and paper recycling, alternative fuel delivery vehicles and water conservation. More details on AmeriPride’s sustainability efforts can be found in the company’s Corporate Responsibility Report.

Posted January 30, 2017

Source: AmeriPride