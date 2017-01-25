Allma With Innovative Cabling Technology At The Tire Technology Expo 2017 In Hanover

KEMPTEN, Germany — January 2017 —The Tire Technology Expo 2017 is the international exhibition and conference for tire construction and tire production. The event from 14 to 16 February 2017 will provide a unique insight into state-of- the-art technologies for materials, finishing and machine systems over the entire spectrum of the tire manufacturing process. The Allma trade fair team will welcome you at booth 2056 in hall 2 and looks forward to presenting you the latest developments in the tire cord twisting and cabling processes.

The Cable Corder CC4 with patented energy saving technology stands for highest profitability. The Cable- Corder CC4, which has been awarded the Saurer E3 label for triple added value, has won over the market. The innovative technology allows for energy cost savings of up to 50 percent and reduces the number of yarn breaks by up to 50 percent. Furthermore, it offers low noise emission and simple machine handling. With the patented energy saving upgrade package, the great number of Allma CC3 cabling machines that are in use can be retrofitted with the CC4 technology.

Further innovative developments are the production of balanced 3-ply tire cord in a single-stage process as well as the possibility to produce hybrid yarns both in the two-for-one and cabling process.

The Allma trade fair team takes pleasure in welcoming its customers and interested visitors to booth 2056 and informing them on the future twisting and cabling technology.

